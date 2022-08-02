Study finds Hudson Valley recorded small population gain

A new data study has determined that the Hudson Valley has seen more people moving into the region than moving out for the first time in more than a decade.

According to the “Moving In, Moving Out” report published by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, the nine-county region gained 105,716 people and lost 105,087 in the 2019-2020 period. And while the report acknowledged the 629-person gain was not monumental, it nonetheless reversed a trend that saw the loss of about 5,000 residents between 2016 and 2019 and the loss of another 7,255 from 2015 to 2016.

During the first months of the pandemic, nearly 50,000 moved from New York City to the Hudson Valley while approximately 15,000 migrated from the Hudson Valley to New York City.

“Migration into and out of the Hudson Valley affects many aspects of life across the region, including schools, businesses, taxes, and the number of Congressional seats assigned to New York,” the report stated.

Among the counties in the region, Westchester saw the greatest influx of new residents with 25,021, followed by Dutchess County with 5,906 and Orange County with 5,849.