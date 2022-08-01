U.S. and world news for Aug. 1

Russia-Ukraine deal working: The deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing for Ukraine to export grain and other agricultural products seems to be holding as a ship carrying Ukrainian corn sailed from the Port of Odessa this morning. The ship was carrying the corn to Lebanon. The United Nations and the government of Turkey were instrumental in putting together the Russian-Ukrainian agreement.

Pelosi begins Asia trip: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started her tour of Asia with a visit today to Singapore. Tomorrow she’s scheduled to go to Malaysia. The full schedule of stops she’ll make has not been released and Pelosi would not say whether she’ll visit Taiwan. China has warned a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan would negatively affect relations between China and the U.S.

Government moves to block publishing merger: A trial begins in federal court in Washington today as the government seeks to block the planned merger in which publishing company Penguin Random House would absorb rival publisher Simon & Schuster. The government believes the $2.2 billon deal would be anticompetitive. Penguin Random House is owned by a German media company while Simon & Schuster is owned by U.S. media giant Paramount.

Bill Russell dead at 88: Basketball legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell died over the weekend at age 88. Russell led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

Actress Nichelle Nichols dies: Nichelle Nichols who played the role of Lieutenant Uhura on the TV series “Star Trek” died over the weekend at age 89. She is credited with being the first African-American actress to appear in a major role on American network television. Nichols and “Star Trek” co-star William Shatner made TV history by exchanging the first interracial romantic kiss on U.S. primetime television. President Biden issued a statement saying, “With a defining dignity and authority, she helped tell a central story that reimagined scientific pursuits and discoveries. And she continued this legacy by going on to work with NASA to empower generations of Americans from every background to reach for the stars and beyond. Our nation is forever indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle Nichols, who show us a future where unity, dignity, and respect are cornerstones of every society.”

More KY flooding expected: At least 30 are dead in the Kentucky floods, with more flash flooding expected today. More than 600 people have been rescued from the floodwaters by boat and helicopter.