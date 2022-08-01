Home Fairfield Compass Diversified ends agreement to sell Advanced Circuits

Compass Diversified ends agreement to sell Advanced Circuits

Phil Hall
Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI), the Westport-headquartered holding company for middle market businesses, announced that its majority-owned subsidiary Compass AC Holdings Inc. – more commonly known as Advanced Circuits – has terminated its $310 million merger agreement with Tempo Automation Inc. that was first announced in October 2021.

According to a press release issued by the company, the closing of the merger agreement was conditioned upon Tempo Automation being acquired by a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). However, this has not occurred, and the parties opted to terminate their agreement.

“Advanced Circuits is a proven industry leader in the PCB [printed circuit board] industry, and we’re proud of the company’s success under CODI’s ownership,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Advanced Circuits and are excited about its future prospects which we believe will drive enhanced value for CODI shareholders.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
