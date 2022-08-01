Home Fairfield Study: 12.22% of U.S. households lack internet access

An average of 12.22% of U.S. households do not have internet access, according to data study released by LendingTree that analyzed statistics the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 states, has the lowest number of households without internet access at 6.40% while Mississippi has the highest at 20.73%. Regionally, Connecticut ranks 13th among the states with 10.08% of households lacking internet access and New York ranks 27th with a 12% lack of household connectivity.

An average of 72.44% of the nation’s more than 100 million internet-connected households have more than one type of subscription.

“Homebuyers thinking about moving – especially if they’re thinking about moving to a more rural part of the country – should be sure that the home they’re thinking about buying has internet connectivity,” said Jacob Channel, LendingTree’s senior economist and author of the new data study. “This is especially true if they plan on working remotely from their new home. Remember that while internet access may seem universal in the U.S., it most certainly isn’t.”

Phil Hall
