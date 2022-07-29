Lou Gehrig’s New Rochelle home listed for $1.5M

The New Rochelle home that was once owned by New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig has been listed for sale at $1.5 million.

The 0.25-acre property features a 3,154-square-foot residence that was originally constructed in 1895. The residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one garage space.

Gehrig originally purchased the home in 1927 for his parents. The property last changed hands in 2019 for $582,000. Glorianne Mattesi of Douglas Elliman Realty is the property’s listing agent.

Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty