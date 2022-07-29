PURA issues violation notice against Frontier for ‘reckless’ underground installations

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) issued a notice of violation against Stamford-based Frontier Communications for “reckless and inappropriate underground installations” of fiber optic cable in seven localities, which the agency claimed put public safety at risk. PURA ordered Frontier to pay a $5 million fine and to halt all underground installations until it is able to prove it “can and will” comply with the agency’s mandates.

In its notice, PURA accused Norwalk-headquartered Frontier and its contractors of practicing inappropriate design and construction standards while laying fiber optic cables in the public right-of-way. As a result, damage was done to underground natural gas and electric distribution facilities. PURA added Frontier’s problematic actions occurred in Ansonia, Enfield, Meriden, Middletown, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterford.

“When Frontier and its contractors were not using improper trenchless excavation, they were evidently deploying an equally unsafe practice of breaking into existing electrical conduits to cross roadways,” the PURA notice said. “These actions put at risk the health and safety of both the public at large and the workers involved,” the violation states.

In a press statement, Frontier said it was “working constructively with PURA and our contractors to fix any issues so we can continue our build to provide the state with this critical service.”