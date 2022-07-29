ConnectiCare offers Teladoc telehealth service

The ConnectiCare health plan has launched the Teladoc Primary360 program, a telehealth service.

The service enables ConnectiCare members to access primary care providers, dermatologists and mental health professionals via phone, video, or messaging through a mobile application on a smartphone or tablet. ConnectiCare stated the service is available at no additional premium charge, although a copayment or other cost share may apply.

“By offering the Teladoc Primary360 program, we are making it easy and convenient for our members to establish relationships with primary care physicians, mental health providers, and other health care professionals,” said Karen Moran, president of ConnectiCare. “Our members can now take control of their health and the health of their family members with the convenience of not having to overcome the obstacles associated with in-person visits like waiting weeks for appointments, missing work, and driving long distances,”



Photo: USDA / Flickr Creative Commons