Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers.

According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency programs statewide and will be used to support the Home Energy Solutions-Income Eligible program, which will reach approximately 1,000 additional homes.

“Global disruptions in the energy sector are hitting low-income households especially hard, and initiatives like this are designed to provide relief,” Lamont said. “I’ve worked to protect our state’s award-winning energy efficiency programs from damaging budget sweeps and supported Connecticut efficiency contractors through pandemic disruptions. These programs are here to help consumers save money during this energy crisis. These funds will help our most vulnerable residents lower their energy costs, while also helping the environment.”

RGGI is a cooperative effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia to cap and reduce power sector CO2 emissions. Within the RGGI states, fossil-fuel-fired electric power generators with a capacity of 25 megawatts or greater must hold allowances equal to their CO2 emissions over each three-year control period that runs from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.

Photo: Arek Socha / Pixabay