Haven Hot Chicken to open Norwalk eatery

Haven Hot Chicken, a restaurant chain serving “Nashville Hot Chicken” and “Not Chicken,” is planning to open its first Fairfield County location in Norwalk.

The new eatery will be located in a 2,500-square-foot space at 596 Westport Ave. and will offer both takeout and indoor seating. An opening date has not been announced, and this will be Haven Hot Chicken’s third Connecticut location – it opened a New Haven eatery in October 2020 and an Orange site two months ago.

“The time has come for us to expand outside of New Haven County and serve a new area of the state, Fairfield County,” said Rob LaTronica, co-founder of Haven Hot Chicken. “While we have met many members of our new community who have made the trip to Orange or New Haven to enjoy our award-winning chicken or ‘not chicken,’ we are excited to put down roots in this new area, with a convenient quick-stop location offering ample parking and a large delivery area for residential addresses, hotels and office buildings!”

