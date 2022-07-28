HUSKY expands coverage for 12 months after pregnancy

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the state request to extend Medicaid (known in Connecticut as HUSKY) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage for 12 months after pregnancy.

According to CMS, the extension will affect approximately 4,000 Connecticut residents who would have otherwise lost coverage after 60 days. The extension of this coverage will enable residents to address postpartum health needs, which may include recovery from childbirth, pregnancy complications, mental health needs and chronic health issues.

“We are thrilled that Connecticut has been approved for the 12-month postpartum extension,” Lamont said, adding the extension will “allow health care providers to provide care for their patients for a longer time frame, while addressing maternal mortality and morbidity.”