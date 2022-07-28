Home Latest News Jennifer Miller joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County as chief...

Jennifer Miller joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County as chief development officer

By
Phil Hall
-

Port Chester-headquartered Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County Inc. (BBBS) has hired Jennifer Miller as chief development officer, a newly created position.

Miller will be responsible for BBBS’ fundraising efforts and managing relationships with its financial partners. Miller was previously at the American Heart Association-Westchester Chapter for 11 years, beginning as a regional director and most recently serving as executive director.

“The decision was certainly an easy one with Jennifer’s impressive leadership skills and strong background in fundraising,” said Valerie Brown, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County, Inc. “She will be an immense asset to our group and we look forward to a most productive second half of the year.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here