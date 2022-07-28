Connecticut pulls electric bus fleet after fire

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has temporarily halted the use of its electric bus fleet after one of the vehicles caught on fire last weekend.

The fire occurred at a CTtransit bus depot in Hamden on Saturday morning. The bus was not in service and the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the estimate cost of the destroyed bus was approximately $900,000.

The electric bus fleet consisted of 12 vehicles, including two serving Stamford and three serving Bridgeport. In March, the CTDOT received a $11.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration to fund 22 new battery electric public transportation buses.