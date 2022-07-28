Academy Food Hall opens in Poughkeepsie

The Academy Food Hall, which offers Poughkeepsie residents multiple dining choices in a single setting, has opened for business.

According to a Times Union report, the new site is part of a mixed-use development that includes retail, apartments, and coworking and event spaces spanning two buildings at 33 and 35 Academy St. The food hall is the first section of the development open to the public and includes a café and grill that serves prepared foods, breakfast sandwiches, lunch and dinner, along with five food stalls housing the Smoke 33 barbecue stand, the made-to-order salad stand Valley Greens, the Asian fusion-focused East-West, the craft retail beer store Hudson Hopworks and the Newburgh Flour Shop bakery.

Additional eateries are being planned for the food hall, along with a market selling groceries, locally grown produce and cured meats. The food hall is operated by Christian Palikuca, who was previously chief operating officer and partner at Retail Worx, an investment holding and management company that operates food and beverage and wellness businesses across the nation.

Photo courtesy of Academy Food Hall