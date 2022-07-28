Home Food & Beverage Academy Food Hall opens in Poughkeepsie

Academy Food Hall opens in Poughkeepsie

By
Phil Hall
-

The Academy Food Hall, which offers Poughkeepsie residents multiple dining choices in a single setting, has opened for business.

According to a Times Union report, the new site is part of a mixed-use development that includes retail, apartments, and coworking and event spaces spanning two buildings at 33 and 35 Academy St. The food hall is the first section of the development open to the public and includes a café and grill that serves prepared foods, breakfast sandwiches, lunch and dinner, along with five food stalls housing the Smoke 33 barbecue stand, the made-to-order salad stand Valley Greens, the Asian fusion-focused East-West, the craft retail beer store Hudson Hopworks and the Newburgh Flour Shop bakery.

Additional eateries are being planned for the food hall, along with a market selling groceries, locally grown produce and cured meats. The food hall is operated by Christian Palikuca, who was previously chief operating officer and partner at Retail Worx, an investment holding and management company that operates food and beverage and wellness businesses across the nation.

Photo courtesy of Academy Food Hall

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

