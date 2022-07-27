U.S. and world news for July 27

Criminal investigation into Trump: The Washington Post reported this morning that the Justice Department has a criminal investigation underway into Donald Trump’s actions relating to the Jan. 6 attempted coup. The newspaper says testimony about Trump has been heard by a federal grand jury. In an interview aired on NBC News last night, Attorney General Merrick Garland would not provide details on investigations by the department other than to say the department will pursue justice.

Biden and Xi to speak: The White House says President Biden will speak tomorrow with President Xi of China. It’s not known whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan will be on the agenda but the Chinese government has been warning against it. There have been reports that the U.S. military and the White House have been trying to discourage her from making the trip, since Taiwan has been such a sensitive issue over the years.

Boeing Q2 report: Boeing this morning reported second quarter 2022 revenues of $16.68 billion, only slightly below the $16.99 billion reported in the second quarter of last year. Earnings were $774 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with just over $1 billion in the second quarter a year ago. Boeing said it is producing 31 of its 737 airplanes each month and is working with the FAA on resumption of deliveries of its larger 787 model.

Mega Millions jackpot now over $1B: There was no winner in last night’s Mega Millions Jackpot of more than $800 million, so the jackpot is now worth $1.02 billion dollars. There have been no winners of the grand prize since April, which is the reason the jackpot has grown to be so large. The next drawing is Friday.

Capitol rioter gets 63 months: Mark Ponder, a resident of Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for attacking police officers with a metal pole during the Jan. 6 violence at Capitol. Ponder had been held in jail since March and in April pleaded guilty. Ponder, age 56, had been arrested two months after the attempted coup. His sentence is the longest so far for any of the rioters.

Verizon dropping OAN: The far right news network OAN is being taken off Verizon’s cable systems at the end of July. Verizon was the only major cable operator still carrying OAN, which is an active supporter of Donald Trump. OAN reporters at the White House would often be called upon by Trump and ask questions that Trump used as a springboard for repeating misinformation and lies.

