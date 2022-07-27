Mark Beeky named dean at Sacred Heart’s College of Arts & Sciences

Sacred Heart University has named Prof. Mark Beekey as the new dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

Beekey has served as the college’s acting dean since June 2021. Beekey joined Sacred Heart in 2005 as a faculty member in biology, becoming a professor in 2017 and department chair from 2018 to 2021. He was also co-director of the SHU in Dingle program, which has seen significant expansion and growth in Ireland.

“We’re at the threshold of change,” said Beekey. “I think we are in prime position to expand on many fronts, especially our graduate programs. As an institution, we are on the edge of some exciting growth, and the faculty is ready. We just need to be sure to maintain the close-knit community we have here. We can move forward without losing our identity of who we are as a university.”

Beekey earned his bachelor’s degree in ecology from Juniata College and his Ph.D. in biological sciences from the University of Delaware. He also was a post-doctoral research associate at the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.