Home Fairfield Three Fairfield County localities record 2022’s first West Nile virus reports

Three Fairfield County localities record 2022’s first West Nile virus reports

By
Phil Hall
-

Three Fairfield County localities are among first in the state to test positive for West Nile virus this year.

Connecticut’s Mosquito Management Program (MMP) announced that mosquitoes trapped in Darien, Fairfield, Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for the virus; New Haven also recorded virus-borne mosquitoes.

West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since it was introduced into North America in 1999. Last season, the virus was detected in 208 mosquito pools from 43 towns among all eight Connecticut counties, and six confirmed human cases were also reported from Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven Counties.

“We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for continued virus amplification,” said Dr. Jason White, director of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “We encourage everyone to take precautionary measures, such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

Photo: Emphyrio / Pixabay

Previous articleSpring Valley couple assessed $1.14M in E-Rate school subsidy scheme
Next articleOrangetown hits stalemate in effort to acquire Nyack College campus
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here