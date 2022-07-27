Ellen Jackowski named chief sustainability officer at Mastercard

Mastercard has recruited Ellen Jackowski as chief sustainability officer.

In her new job, Jackowski will be tasked with integrating the Purchase-based company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy into the organization. Jackowski joins Mastercard from HP, where she was chief impact officer and head of sustainable impact. She also serves on the advisory board of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network, is a deputy adviser on the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature community and has served as a faculty member of The Prince of Wales’ Business & Sustainability Program at the University of Cambridge.

“We are excited to welcome Ellen as our new Chief Sustainability Officer. She is widely regarded as a leader and innovator on ESG, and we look forward to her working with partners across the company to take Mastercard to the next level in our ESG efforts,” said Mike Froman, vice chairman and president of Strategic Growth for Mastercard.