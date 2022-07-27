Home Environment Ellen Jackowski named chief sustainability officer at Mastercard

Ellen Jackowski named chief sustainability officer at Mastercard

By
Phil Hall
-

Mastercard has recruited Ellen Jackowski as chief sustainability officer.

In her new job, Jackowski will be tasked with integrating the Purchase-based company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy into the organization. Jackowski joins Mastercard from HP, where she was chief impact officer and head of sustainable impact. She also serves on the advisory board of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network, is a deputy adviser on the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature community and has served as a faculty member of The Prince of Wales’ Business & Sustainability Program at the University of Cambridge.

“We are excited to welcome Ellen as our new Chief Sustainability Officer. She is widely regarded as a leader and innovator on ESG, and we look forward to her working with partners across the company to take Mastercard to the next level in our ESG efforts,” said Mike Froman, vice chairman and president of Strategic Growth for Mastercard.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

