Home Banking & Finance PepsiCo closes $1.25B Green Bond

PepsiCo closes $1.25B Green Bond

By
Phil Hall
-

PepsiCo Inc. has closed a new 10-year Green Bond worth $1.25 billion.

The Purchase-headquartered company said it will use an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering to fund Eligible Green Projects which will focus on its pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda that focuses on environmental sustainability initiatives.

The new Green Bond is PepsiCo’s second since 2019, with $858 million in equivalent proceeds from the $1 billion first Green Bond already allocated to eligible green projects across six continents in categories of sustainable plastics and packaging, decarbonization of our operations and supply chain, and water sustainability.

“We were one of the first food and beverage corporations to issue a Green Bond and that initial funding has played a critical role in our sustainable transformation so far,” said Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo. “While tackling the climate crisis requires a collaborative effort, it is clear that the private sector must play a leadership role. Our new Green Bond will be pivotal to channeling investment into the critical areas required to build a more sustainable and resilient food system.”

Previous articleOrangetown hits stalemate in effort to acquire Nyack College campus
Next articleEllen Jackowski named chief sustainability officer at Mastercard
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here