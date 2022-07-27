PepsiCo closes $1.25B Green Bond

PepsiCo Inc. has closed a new 10-year Green Bond worth $1.25 billion.

The Purchase-headquartered company said it will use an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering to fund Eligible Green Projects which will focus on its pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda that focuses on environmental sustainability initiatives.

The new Green Bond is PepsiCo’s second since 2019, with $858 million in equivalent proceeds from the $1 billion first Green Bond already allocated to eligible green projects across six continents in categories of sustainable plastics and packaging, decarbonization of our operations and supply chain, and water sustainability.

“We were one of the first food and beverage corporations to issue a Green Bond and that initial funding has played a critical role in our sustainable transformation so far,” said Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo. “While tackling the climate crisis requires a collaborative effort, it is clear that the private sector must play a leadership role. Our new Green Bond will be pivotal to channeling investment into the critical areas required to build a more sustainable and resilient food system.”