Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills mansion for $8.5M

Actor Matt Damon has purchased a Bedford Hills mansion for $8.5 million.

The New York Post first reported Damon acquired the 142 Clinton Road property through a California LLC that shares the address with Pearl Street Films, a production company co-owned by Damon and his frequent on-screen collaborator Ben Affleck.

The 13-acre property includes a 7,190-square-foot residence built in 2004 that features four bedrooms and,5.5 bathrooms. The estate also includes a stream, a spring-fed pond, a saltwater pool, a tree house, a greenhouse, an antique barn and an all-weather tennis court.

The property last sold in 2011 for $6.25 million.

Photo courtesy of Compass