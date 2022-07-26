Home Latest News Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills mansion for $8.5M

Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills mansion for $8.5M

By
Phil Hall
-

Actor Matt Damon has purchased a Bedford Hills mansion for $8.5 million.

The New York Post first reported Damon acquired the 142 Clinton Road property through a California LLC that shares the address with Pearl Street Films, a production company co-owned by Damon and his frequent on-screen collaborator Ben Affleck.

The 13-acre property includes a 7,190-square-foot residence built in 2004 that features four bedrooms and,5.5 bathrooms. The estate also includes a stream, a spring-fed pond, a saltwater pool, a tree house, a greenhouse, an antique barn and an all-weather tennis court.

The property last sold in 2011 for $6.25 million.

Photo courtesy of Compass

Previous articlePitney Bowes expands Designed Delivery service to Canada
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here