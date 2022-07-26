Home Fairfield Pitney Bowes expands Designed Delivery service to Canada

Pitney Bowes expands Designed Delivery service to Canada

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-headquartered Pitney Bowes is expanding its Designed Delivery service into the Canadian market.

According to the company, the new service will enable Canadian brands and retailers to reach consumers throughout Canada and the U.S. The service includes sortation facilities in or near populous coastal areas to optimize transit times across Canada, a diversified last mile delivery network, and a customizable branded tracking application.

“Pitney Bowes is excited to help make ecommerce logistics easier for Canadian brands and retailers,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vice president and president of Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “We are bringing to bear our mature U.S.-domestic delivery network, deep Canadian carrier partnerships, knowledge of the Canadian consumer, and expertise in cross-border logistics to offer tailored services for Canadian retailers who want to deliver the absolute best order experience for their customers.”

Previous articleJaguar Land Rover in $26.5K settlement for violating Connecticut Lemon Law
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here