Pitney Bowes expands Designed Delivery service to Canada

Stamford-headquartered Pitney Bowes is expanding its Designed Delivery service into the Canadian market.

According to the company, the new service will enable Canadian brands and retailers to reach consumers throughout Canada and the U.S. The service includes sortation facilities in or near populous coastal areas to optimize transit times across Canada, a diversified last mile delivery network, and a customizable branded tracking application.

“Pitney Bowes is excited to help make ecommerce logistics easier for Canadian brands and retailers,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vice president and president of Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “We are bringing to bear our mature U.S.-domestic delivery network, deep Canadian carrier partnerships, knowledge of the Canadian consumer, and expertise in cross-border logistics to offer tailored services for Canadian retailers who want to deliver the absolute best order experience for their customers.”