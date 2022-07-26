U.S. and world news for July 26

Russia plans to go it alone in space: Russia said this morning that it plans to build its own space station and after 2024 will no longer cooperate with the U.S. and other countries in operating and manning the International Space Station. Russia says that it expects its space station to cost $6 billion and that the project is a priority for the country.

Trump to speak in DC: Donald Trump was scheduled to speak in Washington today to a meeting of the America First Policy Institute, a right-wing think tank. It marks his first trip to the nation’s capital since he left office. In addition to promoting Trump, the America First Policy Institute has been pushing an increasingly extremist agenda including the idea that U.S. scientists are linked to the Covid-19 virus, that unemployment benefits should be eliminated, and that there should be more restrictions on women’s rights.

Heat to hit Northwest: While the Northeast enjoys a slight break in the heat wave today, parts of the Northwest U.S. are expected to experience 100 degree temperatures today with temperatures above 110 degrees expected before the end of the week. Firefighters have made progress against the wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has destroyed 55 buildings and forced thousands to flee.

Alex Jones testimony to begin: Testimony was scheduled to begin today in Austin, Texas, in the case of Alex Jones of the far-right website Infowars that will determine how much he has to pay some parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones was found to have defamed the parents by falsely called the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Damages that Jones owes other Sandy Hook parents as a result of previous court cases have yet to be determined.

EU reaches gas agreement: European Union member countries today reached agreement to reduce demand for natural gas by 15% from August through next March in an effort to head off the effects of possible additional cuts in natural gas supplies from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been threatening to shut down Russian supplies of natural gas to Europe if the European Union continues its support for Ukraine.

GM financials: General Motors this morning reported second quarter profits of $1.69 billion and revenues of $71.7 billion. That was down from the $2.8 billion second quarter profit last year.