Jaguar Land Rover in $26.5K settlement for violating Connecticut Lemon Law

Attorney General William Tong reached a settlement with Jaguar Land Rover of North America that will require the company to pay $26,500 for failing to comply with Connecticut’s Lemon Law.

According to a press release from Tong’s office, Connecticut’s Automobile Warranty statute (also known as the Lemon Law) assists owners of defective vehicles under two years old or with fewer than 24,000 miles. In this case, a Connecticut consumer purchased a Range Rover Velar S. from Jaguar Land Rover that was burdened with multiple defects.

However, although the consumer filed a Lemon Law complaint and a state arbitrator found he was entitled to a full refund within 30 days of the decision, Jaguar Land Rover failed to comply with the specified deadline despite multiple notices and warnings. Under a 2021 amendment to the state law, manufacturers who fail to comply with an arbitrator’s decision within the specified deadline are fined $1,000 a day.

Jaguar Land Rover is the first company to face a lawsuit under the new statute.

“Jaguar Land Rover sold this consumer a lemon, riddled with multiple failures from the start. Connecticut’s Lemon Law helps vehicle owners resolve disputes over these kinds of defective car purchases with no lawyer needed,” said Tong. “This consumer filed a complaint and Jaguar Land Rover was ordered to provide a full refund. Jaguar dragged its feet. When a Lemon Law arbitration award is issued, those deadlines are the law, and we will not hesitate to protect consumers against manufacturers who ignore their obligations.”