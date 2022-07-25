Mount Kisco architects claim contractor used weak concrete on lux home

A Mount Kisco architectural – development firm is demanding $715,000 from a contractor who allegedly used defective concrete for the foundation of a luxury oceanfront home.

Steven and Michael Gaetano’s 232 Dune LLC sued Priority Concrete Inc., July 19 in Westchester Supreme Court, for allegedly pouring “grossly defective” concrete for a multi-million-dollar house in Quogue, Suffolk County.

The Gaetanos are the principals in G2 Design + Development in Mount Kisco.

Their project development company is named after the address for the 7-bedroom, 7 full bathroom, 8,300-square-foot house they built at 232 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach.

The two-acre, gated property has 128 feet of ocean frontage on the Atlantic side and views of Shinnecock Bay on the north side. It features floor-to-ceiling glass doors, rooftop decks, a heated saltwater infinity-edge pool and spa, two outdoor kitchens, and a tennis court.

It was listed for sale last year at $20.5 million, according to a news account, and sold this past April for $17.5 million.

Dune hired Priority Concrete in 2020 to install the concrete foundation for $77,600. The contracting company had been formed in 2018, according to a state corporation record, and was based in a small house in a residential section of Centereach, Suffolk County.

The contract specified concrete that could handle a load or pressure of at least 4,000 psi (pounds per square inch), the complaint states, in keeping with the building code and industry standards.

But when core samples from the columns, beams and slab were tested, a laboratory found that the concrete could only handle 1,820 psi to 2,720 psi.

Dune notified Priority that the concrete had to be replaced, the complaint states, but the contractor refused to do so.

Efforts to find contact information for Priority, to ask for its side of the story, failed.

Dune says it spent $650,000 to remove and replace the foundation and $65,000 on legal fees.

Dune sued Scottsdale Insurance Co. in 2020 for not covering the costs of the concrete error. Scottsdale claimed that the work was excluded from coverage.

That case is pending in U.S. District Court in White Plains.

Dune is represented in the Priority case by White Plains attorney David Feureisen.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons