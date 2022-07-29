Waterstone of Westchester’s artistic approach to senior living

Waterstone of Westchester – Epoch Senior Living’s first independent community in New York state – will hold an Aug. 3 exhibit featuring the artwork of Joe and Lynn Halperin.

The couple were among the first residents to move into White Plains’ newest senior living community, which opened in April at 150 Bloomingdale Road.

“We are excited to feature Joe and Lynn’s work,’’ said Waterstone of Westchester Executive Director Lauren Freifeld. “They are a very talented couple and it’s our pleasure to share their artwork with the community.’’

The couple will discuss their collection of paintings, drawing and sculptures during a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Although they have their own studio outside the senior living community, Waterstone also has one in which residents can try their hands at various art projects.

After the Halperins retired, they originally moved to Florida but said they missed the seasons and especially their children. So when they learned about Waterstone of Westchester, it seemed like a good choice to be near their son in Mamaroneck.

“We felt like we needed to have more socialization in an environment where people were getting together, where there was a sense of community,” Joe Halperin said. “We looked into a lot of options, and this is one that appealed to us. It feels very comforting to be here.”

Waterstone of Westchester features 132 residences and supportive services designed to provide seniors with independence, connection and socialization. Residents enjoy an array of amenities, including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services include a chauffeured car, garage parking and an on-site concierge. The cuisine, which is served in a variety of on-site dining venues, is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Residents may also benefit from access to home care services through an on-site partnership with Visiting Nurse Service (VNS) of Westchester.

For more, visit waterstoneofwestchester.com or call 914-821-6369.