Goosefeather, a modern Chinese restaurant in Tarrytown, brings back two favorites

Georgette Gouveia
Shrimp Toast on milk bread with a sunny egg and chopped nori.

Brunch is back, as is the Front Lawn Bar, at Goosefeather, the modern Chinese restaurant at the Tarrytown House Estate.

Served Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., brunch includes Kung Pao Chicken and Mochi Waffles with hot honey; Smoked Salmon Fried Rice with creme fraiche and everything bagel spice; and Shrimp Toast on milk bread with a sunny egg and chopped nori, among other dishes.

Reservations are recommended and can be made via Resy.

Meanwhile, the Front Lawn Bar is in full swing 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. There is a DJ spinning on Saturday nights only, and dancing is encouraged.

You can preview the Front Lawn cocktail menu here: https://www.goosefeatherny.com/menu. It features canned libations (cocktails, wine, beer) and bottle service.

The lawn is first-come, first-serve seating, weather permitting. For parties of 8 and more, reservations are recommended.  Email events@goosefeatherny.com to book.

