The Opus, Westchester is set to open its new spa

Get ready to exhale: The Opus, Westchester in White Plains has announced the opening of its new spa on Aug. 17. Comprised of 10,000 square feet and 11 treatment rooms, the spa will offer a full-service, luxury resort to indulge the senses, disconnect from the everyday and embrace a slower pace while getting much-deserved pampering.

Guests will take the elevator to the ninth floor where they will be transported to The Opus Spa’s reception bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and lush greenery. Once inside, they will be greeted with aromatherapy and escorted into the relaxation suites to begin their wellness journey with a luxurious spa robe and slippers before stepping into the soothing ambience of treatments that include massages, body wraps, Vichy showers, traditional facials, HydraFacial options and more, using Yon-ka Paris and Biologique Recherche products. The Opus Spa will also host high-end retail offerings, featuring wellness, home and spa products as well as jewelry from local artists.

Beyond spa treatments, guests will enjoy steam and sauna rooms in the men’s and women’s areas, a halotherapy salt chamber and the 2,500-square-foot fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and Peloton bikes. The overall experience will help guests nurture their own personal opus with sound baths, meditation and the hotel’s indoor heated resort-style pool. Guests can enjoy light fare while relaxing poolside.

“We are incredibly excited to open this luxury oasis and create a serene space with ample amenities for hotel guests and the public alike,” says Elizabeth Andrews, general manager of The Opus, Westchester. “We look forward to providing a full wellness journey that will reinvent the self-care spa experience in Westchester.”

Located just 35 minutes from the heart of New York City, The Opus, Westchester is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection and features 146 guestrooms, including 38 luxury suites.

To book an experience at The Opus Spa or for more, visit theopusspa.com.