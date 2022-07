Feldman, Kleidman, Coffey & Sappe LLP (FKC&S) of Fishkill, New York, recently donated $4,500 to Abilities First, a Hudson Valley nonprofit dedicated to providing people who face developmental challenges and their families support to attain independence, self-determination, integration and acceptance by others through education, exploration and experience. Abilities First serves more than 1,500 individuals ages birth through life…