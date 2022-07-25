U.S. and world news for July 25

Committee wants testimony from Virginia Thomas: The House Jan. 6 committee is trying to get Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to agree to testify voluntarily about her role in working with Trump insiders such as Attorney John Eastman to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republican Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, says if Thomas won’t testify voluntarily they’ll subpoena her. The committee also wants to determine whether Justice Thomas was involved with what she was doing.

NY Post says Trump unfit for office: The New York Post, one of the newspapers owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch who also owns Fox News, in an editorial Friday declared that Donald Trump is not fit to serve as president again. That followed an editorial on last Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, also owned by Murdoch, that ripped into Trump regarding his attempted coup.

Fed expected to again raise rates: The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and it is widely expected that it will again raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” yesterday that while the U.S. economy has been slowing, the country is not in a recession.

Average gasoline price drops: The automobile club AAA says that as of this morning the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4.355, down about 55-cents from the national average price a month ago. In Connecticut, the average was $4.385 this morning and in New York it was $4.579.

Refugee boat capsizes: The bodies of 17 Haitian refugees have been recovered from waters off New Providence in the Bahamas after the boat being used to smuggle them to Miami capsized. Another 25 refugees were rescued.

Hulu declines Democratic campaign ads: Disney’s streaming service Hulu is refusing to run Democratic campaign ads that deal with gun violence and abortion according to Democratic senatorial and congressional campaign committees and Suraj Patel, who is running for Congress in New York City. Patel, after having campaign ads refused, released a letter to Disney emploring the company not to censor discussion of important subjects such as abortion, guns and climate change.