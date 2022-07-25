Kitchen Design Firm Opens Second Location In Norwalk

East Hill has been cooking up custom kitchen designs in White Plains since 2007, walking clients through every stage of the remodeling process. With growing demand and a growing team, East Hill has opened a second location in Norwalk – a choice guided by the business’ overall direction and that of its team members.

“Our entire team has roots in Fairfield and Westchester counties, from growing up in these communities to raising our own families here,” says East Hill President Anthony Maucieri. “Especially considering the personal nature of kitchen remodeling, working in the heart of your home, East Hill has found that trust and local connection means everything. We’re serving the neighborhoods where we grew up, played sports and spent time with our own friends and family.”

To add key efficiencies and extra flexibility, East Hill operates on a full-flex schedule, giving its staff more freedom and opportunity to spend time serving clients rather than commuting to a centralized office.

“We have a dedicated office space,” Maucieri says, “but wanted to avoid the more traditional kitchen showroom environment. This is an ideal setup for meeting and connecting with clients, while still offering our team the flexibility to serve homeowners with consistency across our locations. Our mission statement is to ‘Create environments for a better life.’ That’s true for our clients’ kitchens, but it starts with giving our team the resources it needs to thrive in its role. That’s better for everyone, right?”

Coming full circle, East Hill is now paying it back (and forward) by being heavily involved in local philanthropy, sponsoring local youth sports.

“We all agree that it feels good to be back.”

For more, visit ehdcc.com.