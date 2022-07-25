Four Fairfield County groups advance in cannabis licensure process

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection announced the first wave of organizations that will be able to advance to the next step in the new cannabis licensure process.

The state received 41 applications under its social equity applicant program, with 16 of the applicants receiving first round approval. Connecticut approved the legalization of recreational cannabis by adults in June 2021 and cannabis retail sales are expected to commence before the end of the year.

Under the social equity program, applicants need to be at least 65% owned and controlled by a person or group of people who have an average household income less than 300% of the state median income over the last three tax years. They also need to reside in a locality that is defined as being disproportionately impacted during the War on Drugs.

Of the 16 applicants approved by the Social Equity Council, four are from Fairfield County. These include CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC, with managing member John O’Leary and member Benjamin Herbst residing in Stamford; Shangri-La Dispensary, to be run by Soulstar CT LLC under the management of Denisha Moktan of Bridgeport; Impact Initiatives LLC, with managing member Vinny Mangiacopra of Norwalk; Connecticut Social Equity Holdings Equity LLC, with Stamford’s Linares Faye LLC as one of the principals.