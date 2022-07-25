Former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins dies at 87

Bill Collins, who served four terms as mayor Norwalk in the 1970s and 1980s, died on July 21 in an automobile accident in Farmington, New Mexico. He was 87 years old.

Collins was born and raised in Norwalk, graduating from Norwalk High School before receiving an accounting degree from Lehigh University and an MBA from Stanford University. Following his studies, he served as a finance officer in the U.S. Army.

Collins served three terms on Norwalk’s Common Council for three terms before he was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 1974. A Democrat representing the 140th House district, he was re-elected in 1976 but stepped away from the state legislature in 1977 to run for mayor of Norwalk. He served two terms before being defeated in the 1981 election by Republican challenger Thomas O’Connor. Collins challenged O’Connor in 1983 and won the election and won another term in 1985.

Outside of politics, Collins founded Minuteman Media, which became OtherWords in 1998. He was also a leading figure in promotion the commercial redevelopment of South Norwalk.

Photo: Courtesy of District D – Norwalk, CT Democrats