U.S. and world news for July 22

Jan. 6 committee hearing: The House Jan. 6 committee in last night’s televised hearing presented evidence that Donald Trump deliberately did nothing to try to stop the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. It also presented evidence that Trump deliberately did not send help to defend the Capitol or members of Congress and deliberately incited the mob to go after Vice President Pence. The evidence showed that Trump actively resisted efforts from his White House staff and his family members to convince him to end the violence. The committee also presented evidence that some members of the Secret Service detail protecting Vice President Pence feared for their lives and went so far as to say farewell to their families. The evidence showed that Trump was at the heart of the scheme to overthrow the government and seize power.

Ukrainian grain: Agreements were expected to be finalized today that would allow resumption of Ukrainian grain exports. The U.N. and the government of Turkey had been working to try to get Russia and Ukraine to agree on a deal. About 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been kept off the market.

North Korean TV, newspapers: South Korea is moving to end its ban on North Korean TV signals and newspapers. South Korea says it would be a step toward eventual reunification of the two countries and hopes that North Korea would allow South Korean media to be viewed and read by the North Korean people.

Biden’s Covid symptoms mild: A White House official said this morning that President Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms remain mild and that he plans to continue working while isolating in the residence section of the White House. In addition to being fully vaccinated, Biden is being treated with the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

Zeldin attacked during speech: Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York on the Republican ticket, was attacked during a speech at a campaign rally in Fairport, New York, last night. The attacker ran onto the stage and tried to stab Zeldin. Zeldin grabbed the attacker and others tackled the man. The attacker was charged with attempted assault, pleaded not guilty, and was released pending further court appearances.

Contraceptive access bill passed: The House on a vote of 228 to 195 passed a bill that would guarantee access to contraceptives. Eight Republicans joined with the Democrats to pass the measure. It’s fate in the Senate is unknown. The bill is designed to ensure that contraceptives remain available even if the U.S. Supreme Court rules their use to be illegal as Justice Clarence Thomas has called upon the other Conservative Justices to consider doing.