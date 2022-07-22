Home Economy Connecticut adds 1,700 jobs as unemployment rate dips to 4%

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut added 1,700 jobs in June, a 0.1% uptick to 1.65 million. As a result, the state’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 4%.

The originally released May 2022 job gain of 1,600 was revised higher by 800 positions to a 2,400-job monthly gain, a 0.1% increase.

Private Sector employment gained 900 jobs (0.1%) in June to 1.42 million and the Government supersector was higher by 800 jobs (0.4%) to a level of 223,500. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor recorded a decline of 2,600 positions and the Greater Danbury area was unchanged.

“Connecticut gained jobs every month in the first half of 2022 and the unemployment rate has fallen five months in a row,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Manufacturing continues to be a star performer with jobs up 3,400 since December. Labor force growth also accelerated in 2022, increasing an average of 7,900 per month so far this year.”

Phil Hall
Phil Hall

