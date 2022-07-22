Melinda White named Hudson Valley commercial bank leader for Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has promoted Melinda White to the role of commercial banking leader for the Hudson Valley market.

In her new role, White will transition from her current relationship manager role which she has held since 2010, to manage a team of five commercial banking professionals who provide loan, treasury management, deposit products and capital markets solutions to companies in the $10 million to $2 billion in annual revenue range.

White, who will be based in the company’s Purchase office, brings 30 years of experience in commercial banking to her new position, including vice president roles at The Bank of New York and HSBC. Outside of Wells Fargo, she a board member of the Westchester County Association, where she serves on the Reopening Westchester and Workforce Development Committees, she also serves on the board of governors of the Westchester Bankers Association and was the organization’s president from 2009-2010.