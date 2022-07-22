New Canaan awards $235K contract for theater’s interior restoration

New Canaan’s municipal government approved an approximately $235,000 contract for the interior restoration of The Playhouse on Elm Street.

According to a report in the NewCanaanite blog, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to award the contract to Architectural Preservation Studio, DPC, which has offices in New Canaan and New York City. The firm will be tasked with the “investigation, architectural design and administrative services to renovate and restore the interior” of the Elm Street venue, which was built in 1923 and closed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Playhouse is getting a new operator with New Jersey-based Cinema Lab; the previous operator, Bow Tie Cinemas, terminated its lease in 2020. The town has allocated $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the Playhouse, along with another $1 million in bonded funds toward capital upgrades of the property.

Photo courtesy of Cinema Treasures