White Plains’ Oligomerix announces organizational changes

Oligomerix Inc., a White Plains-headquartered pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other rare neurodegenerative disorders, announced several organizational and leadership changes.

Oligomerix will now operate as two distinct business units: Discovery Group and Development Group, which will include both clinical and commercial development activities. As part of this reorganization, Dr. William Erhardt, M.D., previously chief medical officer of Oligomerix, will become president and head of development and operations.

Dr. Erhardt’s primary focus will be to lead the organization into the clinic and take on all the obligations and responsibilities of that task for the entire organization. Dr. James Moe will remain CEO and will assume the new responsibility of leading the Discovery Group as head of research and strategy, working in collaboration with Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Eliot Davidowitz. Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Robert Foerster will assume the additional role of chief operating officer.

“Oligomerix continues to make significant strides with our oral, small molecule tau self-association inhibitor, and this reorganization is an important step towards clinical testing,” said Dr. Moe. “We are extremely fortunate to have Bill’s numerous years of pharmaceutical and clinical experience leading programs like ours successfully into and through development. In the additional role as COO, Bob Foerster’s biopharma and finance experience will ensure our operational strategies stay on track as we begin first-in-human studies later this year.”