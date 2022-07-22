New Paltz’s Brooklyn Cider House to debut Opari cider

Brooklyn Cider House in New Paltz announced their cider makers Peter Yi and his daughter Olivia Yi have created Opari, a new limited release cider.

Opari, which means ‘gift’ in Basque, is made with cider apples such as Chisel Jersey, Spitzenburg and Dabinett. According to a press release from Brooklyn Cider House, the new beverage has “notes of ripe apple, grapefruit, bitters, honeydew and hops.”

Opari will have its premiere on July 29 in a special event at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, which will include free tastes of the cider, live music from Honeybabe and dining options including seafood paella and artisanal wood-fired pizza and burgers. The event is open to the public.