Benjamin Pajak named CEO at Trumbull’s HealthPlanOne

HealthPlanOne, a Trumbull-headquartered digital health distribution platform for the senior health care market, has named Benjamin Pajak as CEO. He replaces company founder Bill Stapleton, who will become the executive chairman of the company.

Pajak comes to HealthPlanOne after 22 years with Willis Towers Watson, where he was most recently individual marketplace leader for benefits delivery and administration.

“Ben has a rare combination of industry relationships, experience overseeing a business substantially larger than HealthPlanOne’s and M&A know-how,” said Jim Foreman, chairman of the board. “We are pleased to welcome Ben and are confident that his experience will enable him to build off HealthPlanOne’s strong foundation to significantly grow the company.”