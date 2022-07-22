Home Fairfield Survey: 45% of small business owners put a halt on hiring

Survey: 45% of small business owners put a halt on hiring

By
Phil Hall
-

A new nationwide survey has found nearly half of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have stopped hiring due to the current economy.

The data, which was culled from a poll of 5,350 small business employers conducted from May 10 to July 19, found 45% of SMBs halting their hiring, largely because they say they can’t afford to add staff, with 4% also reporting they’re planning layoffs.

The new data marks a shift from the trends that dominated the first half of the year, when more than 60% of SMB employers said they were struggling to find the right help to fill open positions. In the new report, only 51% said they were currently struggling to find new hires to expand their operations.

Among the top sectors where hiring is halted are gyms and health clubs (66%), real estate (63%), transportation (58%), automotive (55%) and retailers (55%). The top five states most affected by the hiring slowdown are New Jersey (64%), Florida (63%), Texas (52%), Virginia (52%) and California. (49%). Between 3% to 14% of all SMB owners in these states say they’ll be forced to lay off staff, as well.

https://www.alignable.com/forum/52-percent-of-small-biz-employers-say-they-cant-afford-to-hire-staff

Phil Hall
