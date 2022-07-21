French restaurant conglomerate acquires Bridgeport’s Lecoq Cuisine

Lecoq Cuisine Corp., which produces Vienesse and French-style pastries at a production site in Bridgeport, has been acquired by the French restaurant conglomerate Groupe Le Duff and its subsidiary Bridor.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and Group Le Duff stated the acquisition was designed to strengthen its North American production capacities.

Lecoq Cuisine was founded in Port Chester in 1991 by pastry chef Eric Lecoq. The company manufactures and markets more than 150 varieties of pastries for sale in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Its Bridgeport facility has a 250-person workforce.

“Our intense focus on excellence and innovation is matched only by Le Duff’s reputation and track record for producing high quality products and exceptional customer service throughout its almost 50-year history,” said Lecoq. “I am honored to join with Le Duff’s founder, the pioneer Louis Le Duff, and his team in exploring our next phase of growth. Together, we will be a powerhouse in every market in which we will operate.”