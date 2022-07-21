Pieology rolls out food truck for regional events

The pizza chain Pieology has unveiled its first regional food truck.

According to the California-headquartered company, the truck will be used for baking custom-made fresh pizza at Connecticut and New York outdoor festivals, concerts, public events, private parties, corporate parks, beaches and more.

“Our Pieology truck brings the pizza party to you wherever you are,” said Nishant Patel, co-owner of two Pieology Pizzerias in Stamford and Brookfield with Sahil Patel and Regal Patel.

“Our on-board oven lets us bring fresh pizza to where people are, serving individuality to pizza lovers with a diverse range of crusts, cheeses, meats and fresh toppings. There will be a QR code available on the ordering side of the truck ready to scan, build your pizza, and notify when to pick up. Our Pie Life App creates a quick and seamless experience. Customers can also order directly from the truck window.”