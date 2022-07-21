Mary Parrinelli joins Eagle Point Credit Management as managing director

Eagle Point Credit Management LLC, a Greenwich-based specialist asset manager, has hired Mary Parrinelli as managing director of investor relations.

According to the company, Parrinelli will report to Kyle McGrady, principal and head of marketing and investor relations, and will be responsible for introducing Eagle Point to the institutional investor community and strengthening Eagle Point’s existing investor relationships.

“Mary has nearly two decades of experience working closely with sophisticated institutional investors. She is well-positioned to communicate our differentiated investment approach to those seeking income-oriented credit investments,” said McGrady.

Prior to joining Eagle Point, Ms. Parrinelli spent nearly 15 years at alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon, most recently as managing director for marketing, where she was responsible for new business development across the institutional investor community focused on strategies such as distressed debt, real estate, direct lending, structured credit, corporate credit and energy credit. Previously, she held investor relations, marketing and research analyst positions at Ivory Investment Management, Auda Hedge LLC and Glenrock Asset Management. She started her career at UBS.