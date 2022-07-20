Trader Joe’s grand opening in Yorktown

The grocery chain Trader Joe’s opens its Yorktown store tomorrow, July 21, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled to take place just before the opening time of 8 a.m. The store is located at 3240 Crompond Road in a 12,500-square-foot building in the Lowe’s shopping center.

Plans for the new building at the shopping center were approved by the Yorktown Planning Board in December 2020. An announcement that Trader Joe’s would be coming to the shopping center was made by the center’s owner, Breslin Realty Development Corp., on April 6 of this year.

“The newly built 12,500 square foot, freestanding Trader Joe’s store sits on Route 202 at the northwest intersection of Taconic State Parkway at Exit 17A,” Breslin said. “Trader Joe’s has signed a long-term lease at this location. The transaction was arranged and negotiated for the landlord by Robert Delavale of the Breslin Organization.”

Breslin explained that the Yorktown shopping center is anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement, which opened in April of 2019. Additional retail in the shopping center also includes Starbucks, AAA and Slice Pizza.

Breslin, which was founded in 1953, develops, leases and manages properties occupied by a mix of national, regional, and local retailers. The company manages a portfolio of commercial properties totaling more than ten million square feet.

Trader Joe’s, which is headquartered in Monrovia, California, has existing stores in Scarsdale, Larchmont, Hartsdale, Stamford and Darien among other locations. The chain had 557 stores nationwide as of July 11 and more than 10,000 employees. Its revenues were estimated for 2020 as $16.5 billion.