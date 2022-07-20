Westport’s Sundance store to host Customer Appreciation Event

The Sundance retail store in Westport announced it will host a Customer Appreciation Event on July 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds from the event to be donated to the Museum of Contemporary Art Westport (MoCA Westport).

According to the 97 Main St. store, guests at the event will be treated to special offers and light refreshments, while experiencing the brand’s output, including many one-of-a-kind pieces and exclusive items. This will be the first in-store event since Covid restrictions have lifted; the store opened in May 2021.

“The Westport Customer Appreciation Event, in partnership with MoCA Westport, is our way of saying thank you to the Westport community, especially to our loyal customers, for making our first year an incredible success,” said Matey Erdos, Sundance CEO.” For years, our loyal customers in the surrounding area have participated in the Sundance lifestyle through our beautiful catalog but now have the opportunity to experience the authentic Sundance lifestyle, and our outstanding customer service, in person. We are proud to offer an experience that is not commonly found in the marketplace.”

Westport is the only Northeast location for Sundance, a retailer of women’s and men’s apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art that is an outgrowth of The Sundance Catalog, established in 1989 by Robert Redford.