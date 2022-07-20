Home Fairfield Westport’s Sundance store to host Customer Appreciation Event

Westport’s Sundance store to host Customer Appreciation Event

By
Phil Hall
-

The Sundance retail store in Westport announced it will host a Customer Appreciation Event on July 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds from the event to be donated to the Museum of Contemporary Art Westport (MoCA Westport).

According to the 97 Main St. store, guests at the event will be treated to special offers and light refreshments, while experiencing the brand’s output, including many one-of-a-kind pieces and exclusive items. This will be the first in-store event since Covid restrictions have lifted; the store opened in May 2021.

“The Westport Customer Appreciation Event, in partnership with MoCA Westport, is our way of saying thank you to the Westport community, especially to our loyal customers, for making our first year an incredible success,” said Matey Erdos, Sundance CEO.” For years, our loyal customers in the surrounding area have participated in the Sundance lifestyle through our beautiful catalog but now have the opportunity to experience the authentic Sundance lifestyle, and our outstanding customer service, in person. We are proud to offer an experience that is not commonly found in the marketplace.”

Westport is the only Northeast location for Sundance, a retailer of women’s and men’s apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art that is an outgrowth of The Sundance Catalog, established in 1989 by Robert Redford.

Previous articleMoliving in $15M fabrication agreement for Hurley House hotel development
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here