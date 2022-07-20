Moliving in $15M fabrication agreement for Hurley House hotel development

Moliving Inc., the hospitality company that plans to construct the Hurley House eco-focused luxury hotel in the Ulster County town of Hurley, has entered into a fabrication agreement with SG Blocks Inc., a Florida-based developer of modular structures.

The fabrication agreement is valued at approximately $15 million for an initial 60 units, all of which will be sent to Moliving’s Hurley House location. The initial 60 units will be built over a period of approximately three months, with the plan to build all at the SG Waldron Factory.

“We are very excited to work alongside Moliving on its Hurley House launch location in the Hudson Valley,” said Paul Galvin, chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “We believe these 60 units are the start of a fruitful partnership. We’re firm believers in the Moliving mission as it’s both eco-friendly as well as a luxury product that is nimble and scalable. To our knowledge, there really is nothing else like it on the market.”

“As we further solidify our partnership with SG Blocks, we look forward to revolutionizing the hospitality and construction industries in a sustainable manner,” said Jordan Bem, founder and CEO of Moliving. “From Moliving’s inception, we knew that Paul and his team were the right partner for us. We are looking forward to developing Moliving’s robust pipeline throughout the U.S. as a team alongside SG Blocks.”

A Moliving hotel unit. Photo by David Mitchell.