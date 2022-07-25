Past and future meet in Foxwoods’ new bingo hall

The bingo caller reached for his microphone and intoned in a deep but upbeat voice: “N 41.”

That was the first number called at the start of the inaugural game in the newly renovated and revamped High Stakes Bingo Hall at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Players from across the Northeast had gathered on July 13 for the event, with many standing in line for hours to buy their cards and stake out a spot in the hall.

High stakes bingo as played in the new hall is noted for having a higher buy-in per card compared to typical play. In the case of the first game played in the refurbished hall, each card was $25, with many players buying several at a time to improve their odds.

“Bingo has really been a staple of the property for over 30 years,” said Foxwoods President and CEO Jason Guyot. “Bingo was one of the first businesses that the tribe owned and operated prior to Foxwoods even opening its doors. Fast forward 30 plus years later and we have a $7 million, brand new High Stakes Bingo Hall and we have a line of people out here waiting to get in.”

The new space measures 30,000 square feet and is set up to accommodate 2,200 players. It took more than six months to properly outfit the space, which was occupied by the Festival Casino prior to the renovation.

The new hall features large screens which make it easy to see the latest numbers called from anywhere inside, color changing LEDs along the ceiling, and dedicated restrooms and concessions. It also offers tablets which can be used to play additional bingo cards, though many players prefer the physical ones they mark by hand or use the tablets to supplement paper.

“It’s got the latest and greatest technology,” said Angelo Avallone, executive director of gaming at Foxwoods. “LCD screens, all around the room, WiFi access points, video tablets that they didn’t have back then. Everything has been updated from the old room. It needed a little update. Everything from the carpet to the tables to the chairs and TVs, and technology like the calling system.”

Prizes vary by game, though $500 is a typical cash prize for the base game. Filling out a card with a certain combination called before the start of the game could net a player over $100,000, and for the first day of play in the new venue Guyot announced to the crowd an additional $10,000 would be added to payouts across the course of the day, with games being run in matinee and evening sessions Wednesday through Sunday.

Guyot said that over 100 employees are involved with running the High Stakes Bingo Hall, ranging from callers and concession stand operators to cashiers and support staff. And while it may not be the first game that many people associate with a casino, Guyot said that it is a big draw.

“Bingo has always been a big draw for us and some of our most loyal guests have been playing here for over 30 years,” he said. “We also think that the addition of some of the new games and new technology will be of interest for many of our current players and hopefully attract some new ones.”

“We believe this new hall will attract some younger guests,” Guyot continued. “Don’t forget, it’s not 21 plus, it’s 18 plus, so Bingo can be a fun night out for anyone. We have a couple of really fun events like ‘Bing-glow.’ We have a DJ going, we have bars set up with food, we think that’s really for all ages.”