U.S. and world news for July 19

Heat waves overseas and in U.S.: The overseas heat wave continues with Great Britain today recording its highest temperature ever, 104.4 degrees. It’s estimated that more than 1,000 people have died from the extreme heat that has enveloped parts of the European continent. In the U.S., more than 40 million people are facing extreme heat. Temperatures in Texas, Oklahoma and South Dakota are forecast to go as high as 111 degrees.

Putin visits Iran: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is visiting Iran. He’s expected to reinforce the alliance between the two countries as Iran now says that it is capable of building a nuclear bomb and only needs to decide to do so. While in Iran, Putin also is scheduled to meet with Turkey’s dictator Erdogan. Turkey has not imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but Turkey has sold military hardware to the Ukrainians.

China upset about possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan: China threatens to retaliate if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, but doesn’t say precisely how. The Chinese have long claimed that Taiwan is part of China. It’s believed Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan next month. She would be the highest ranking U.S. official to go there in a quarter century.

Bannon trial update: Opening arguments were scheduled today in the trial of Trump advisor Steve Bannon on contempt of Congress charges. Although Bannon claimed it would be impossible to find an impartial jury, a jury was selected and seated yesterday.

Jill Biden to visit CT, other states: The White House announced this morning that First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan this week on a two-day tour to visit summer education programs designed to help children catch up from what was lost bin education because of the Covid-19 shutdown. Tomorrow, they’re due to visit a summer program for public school children being held at Magnus College in New Haven.

Amazon trying to stop fake reviews: Amazon says it today filed legal action against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups that attempt to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products. Amazon claims these groups are set up to recruit individuals willing to post misleading reviews on Amazon’s stores in the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.