GE Appliances launches Stamford microfactory

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened a microfactory operation in a 67,000-square-foot industrial center on John Street in Stamford’s Harbor Point.

The new facility is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford, an initiative announced last fall by GE Appliances designed to merge manufacturing and education. The company’s Monogram Smart Flush Hearth Oven is the first appliance to be built at the microfactory, and GE Appliances plans to launch additional appliances from the site as early as next year.

The company has also partnered with the University of Connecticut and Connecticut State College and Universities on a workforce development program with local college students being hired for paid part-time employment that lets them work alongside engineers and experience a modern manufacturing facility firsthand.

“Today we deliver on our promise made just 10 months ago to invest in Connecticut and bring appliance manufacturing to Stamford,” said GE Appliances President & CEO Kevin Nolan. “We’re thrilled to be building appliances in the northeast while also providing local students with opportunities to work with us and learn. Manufacturing is our foundation, but our factory is only the start of what’s to come here.”

Photo: GE Appliances President & CEO Kevin Nolan at the CoCREATE Stamford facility.