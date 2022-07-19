GXO in partnership on training robots

Greenwich-based GXO Logistics Inc. has signed a multi-year global agreement with 6 River Systems, a fulfillment solutions provider, to meet the demand for Collaborative Mobile Robots (CMRs) in its logistics operations across the U.S. and Europe.

The Chucks robot from 6 River Systems is designed to reduce training time for new team members by as much as 80%. The collaborative robots use sensors to navigate and are capable of operating in multi-tier installations, directing employees to the correct inventory on multiple levels, processing more goods and maximizing available space. They also reduce walking distances for employees and speed operations such as stocking, picking and sorting items.

The financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

“6 River Systems’ Chucks provide a huge boost to the retention of our team members and deliver a substantial sustained increase in operational productivity,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, chief information officer at GXO. “This agreement fortifies our long-term partnership with 6 River Systems, ensuring rapid deployment of popular productivity-enhancing warehouse collaborative robots that give our customers a competitive advantage.”

“Our extended partnership with GXO proves that our wall-to-wall fulfillment solutions provide our customers with the ability to scale their global operations,” said Rylan Hamilton, co-founder and co-CEO at 6 River Systems. “In less than five years, GXO has been able to utilize 6 River Systems innovations to address some of their biggest opportunities and create a trusted fulfillment ecosystem for their customers. We look forward to delivering great business outcomes to GXO with this new phase of our strategic partnership.”

Photo: A GXO worker with the Chucks robot