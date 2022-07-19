PepsiCo to open 1.2M sf manufacturing plant in Denver

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Beverages North America has acquired nearly 152 acres of land in Colorado’s Denver High Point development area for the construction of a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The new facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023 and will produce the company’s beverage products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk. PepsiCo chose Colorado for the facility after a site selection process that analyzed four states.

“We’re thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo’s most sustainable U.S. plant location,” said PepsiCo Beverages North America’s West Division President, Johannes Evenblij. “With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA’s supply chain, we’re eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions.”

Photo: Artist rendering of the new facility