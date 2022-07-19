Home Fairfield PepsiCo to open 1.2M sf manufacturing plant in Denver

PepsiCo to open 1.2M sf manufacturing plant in Denver

By
Phil Hall
-

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Beverages North America has acquired nearly 152 acres of land in Colorado’s Denver High Point development area for the construction of a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The new facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023 and will produce the company’s beverage products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk. PepsiCo chose Colorado for the facility after a site selection process that analyzed four states.

“We’re thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo’s most sustainable U.S. plant location,” said PepsiCo Beverages North America’s West Division President, Johannes Evenblij. “With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA’s supply chain, we’re eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions.”

Photo: Artist rendering of the new facility

Previous articleCitrin Cooperman establishes first Midwest office
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here